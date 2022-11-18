Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Why Jets all-time leading scorer Tara Andrews is giving it everything this season: A-League Women

By Renee Valentine
November 18 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Long-serving Newcastle Jets striker Tara Andrews at the A-League Women's launch in Alexandria on Wednesday. Picture by Getty Images

Tara Andrews doesn't know how long she has left in the national competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.