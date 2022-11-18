Why Jets all-time leading scorer Tara Andrews is giving it everything this season: A-League Women

Tara Andrews doesn't know how long she has left in the national competition.
In fact, the Jets' all-time leading goalscorer wasn't sure if she would play on this year.
But as the twice-capped Matilda eyes the start of her 13th campaign, all for home town Newcastle, it is with a renewed drive to seize the opportunity.
"It was probably touch and go whether I was going to play again this season," Andrews told the Newcastle Herald.
"I knew I probably had to get a bit fitter to get back into the team."
The 28-year-old committed to another A-League Women's campaign after combining forces with Jets teammates Cassidy Davis, Lauren Allan and Adriana Konjarski in Warners Bay's NPLW Northern NSW premiership and championship side.
It was the first time Andrews had returned to the Newcastle-based competition after two years playing in Sydney, and travelling three times a week to train with Manly. It proved the refresh she perhaps needed in a year-round football schedule.
"To be able to come back, play locally, have a bit of fun and start enjoying football, not again but a little bit more, was good," Andrews said.
"It was a really enjoyable season for me."
Juggling a full-time career as area manager for Australian Rail Track Corporation with the commitment of being an elite sportsperson can also be taxing.
"It's pretty tough," Andrews said. "Coming into pre-season, there's some days where we've got gym in the morning at 6am and then I go to work all day and then we've got training at 5.30 in the afternoon.
"It takes its toll. I'm lucky that my work is pretty flexible but my job can be pretty demanding at times, so it's not easy. But when I do get to training and get to play football it takes my mind off work, so it's a good outlet for me. That's what keeps me motivated as well."
The towering striker has worked on her fitness leading into and through Jets pre-season to be more mobile up top for Newcastle.
She hopes it translates to more goals this campaign after scoring a disappointing two last season in nine appearances.
An injury-hit Newcastle finished eighth after limping through their final few games.
"Ending last season where we didn't do so well and I only scored two goals, I don't really want to leave it at that," Andrews said.
"I know that I have more potential and more to give to the team and to the league. So it was like, I may as well put everything I can into this season and see where I can get to. Potentially it could be my last. Who knows? At my age now, you don't know when it's going to be your last season or your last game.
"So I'm taking it one game at a time and trying to do all that I can to make sure it's a good one if it is my last."
Andrews, who has scored an unbeaten 41 goals for Newcastle's women's team since making her debut as a 15-year-old in 2009-10, will play a pivotal role in the Jets revamped attack.
Around her will be the likes of Konjarski, who played herself into a national league recall after being the NPLW NNSW leading scorer and player of the year with a 39-goal haul for Warners Bay. Andrews scored 27.
There is plenty of hype around Chicago Red Stars forward Sarah Griffith, who scored in trial games against Western Sydney and Sydney FC, and Maitland captain Sophie Stapleford has been given her first ALW contract.
Ash Brodigan and Lauren Allan have also re-signed.
"As a striker it's really positive and exciting to know that I've got a couple of other people that can score goals and feed the balls to me," Andrews said. "It's been working really well so far.
"There's a good vibe around the team. Everyone is really positive and trying to do as much as we can to build a good team environment, to work hard and show resilience and have a united team when we play."
Andrews has enjoyed a different approach to some aspects of pre-season this year, with off-field connections proving a focus as they target on-field chemistry and a return to finals for the first time since 2017-18.
"We've been going through this thing that [coach] Ash [Wilson] has called the Tripe H, so everyone has got to talk about a hardship, a highlight and their hero," Andrews said.
"It can pretty emotional with some people's hardships but it brings us closer as a team."
