The Newcastle Jets have 17 contracted players for this season with seven returning and 10 new additions.
Midfielders Cassidy Davis and Lucy Johnson have been re-signed, along with defender Taren King, goalkeeper Claire Coelho and attacking players Lauren Allan, Tara Andrews and Ash Brodigan.
Not returning are Gema Simon, Hannah Brewer, Jemma House, Kirsty Fenton, Sunny Franco, Tiana Jaber, Sophie Harding plus Bethany Gordon.
New signings for the Jets this season are Teigen Allen, Sarah Griffith, Cannon Clough, Emily Garnier, Murphy Agnew, Tessa Tamplin, Adriana Konjarski, Sophie Stapleford, Leia Puxty and goalkeeper Georgina Worth.
Newcastle also have four scholarship holders in Josie Morley, Josie Allan, Lara Gooch and Chloe Walandouw and the squad has plenty of versatility.
