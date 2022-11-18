Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

The Newcastle Jets ins and outs for ALW 2022-23

By Renee Valentine
November 19 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workhouse Lauren Allan, left, is set for her fourth Jets campaign while American Murphy Agnew, right, is playing her first. Picture by Marina Neil

The Newcastle Jets have 17 contracted players for this season with seven returning and 10 new additions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.