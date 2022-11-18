ARCHITECTS have lauded a Merewether brewery with the Hunter's highest architectural honour.
The Australian Institute of Architects gave Merewether Street's Modus Operandi building the coveted Newcastle Medal, hailing its use of rammed earth walls and brewery tanks.
The firm behind the structure, Prevalent, also took out the commercial architecture award as well as commendations for sustainability and steel architecture.
The infill site near the Lingard Hospital in Merewether Street was formerly Bowers Smash Repairs.
Capable of producing millions of litres of beer annually, its re-use of materials and green energy credentials also impressed the judges.
Jury chair Cherry Parsons said the project "created "a place that you want to be".
"Modus Operandi Brewery is a wonderfully conceived juxtaposition of hospitality venue, brewery experience and production facility," they said. "Cleverly blurring the lines between internal and external space, and patron and production space through the use of giant polycarbonate clad sliding doors the architects have delivered a unique and varied patron experience whilst seamlessly facilitating complex production requirements."
Other commercial nods included for Ape Yakitori bar at Honeysuckle, which was recognised for its interior architecture. Residential awards were split between Peter Stutchbury Architecture's recognition for the Sacred Mountain House in the new house category, while Derive Architecture and Design won a nod for its JL House in the city.
The judges dubbed the Sacred Mountain design, a courtyard house surrounded by rammed earth construction within a valley landscape, "a true oasis, perfectly oriented to capture the changes in seasons as well as the daily rhythm of the environment in which this home is sited". The JL house, a compact infill project in Newcastle's inner suburbs, was dubbed exemplary and highly considered.
Curious Practice was recognised for its project, Aija's House, in the residential houses (alterations and additions) section, as well as a sustainability category.
"It is a study of how to holistically improve a home and life, without major building (de)construction," the judges said. "The alterations set an example for ongoing architectural practice, and an approach to improve everyday housing stock."
