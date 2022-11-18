Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Australian Institute of Architects Newcastle awards 2023: Modus Operandi's Merewether brewery wins big

By Matt Carr
November 18 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ARCHITECTS have lauded a Merewether brewery with the Hunter's highest architectural honour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.