Hockey Australia (HA) have expressed disappointment and regret after being forced to move Tests away from Newcastle but remain hopeful of hosting internationals at the venue in the future.
The national sporting body provided the Newcastle Herald with a statement on Friday, a week after it was announced the Hockeyroos would no longer be playing previously advertised Pro League fixtures in the Hunter region in February.
However, it wasn't 100 percent clear whether or not the pitches at Newcastle International Hockey Centre, which didn't meet specific FIH criteria, would need to be altered before any Tests were potentially allocated down the track.
"Hockey Australia looks forward to hosting international matches featuring flagship national teams the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras in the future," the HA statement read.
Last week's unexpected location swap from Newcastle to Sydney was sparked by a pitch inspection and centred around the base profile underneath the main two playing surfaces.
Newcastle's "turtle back design", essentially falling away to all four edges of the field, doesn't comply with current FIH requirements for grounds to be flat or run slightly to each end.
HA says the decision wasn't a reflection on the standard of Newcastle's recently renovated facility, which saw $10 million spent on upgrades to the clubhouse and grandstands.
Playing surfaces weren't included as part of these latest works. Synthetic turf was previously replaced within the last decade.
"Hockey Australia also regret that the hockey fraternity and Newcastle community may have interpreted the findings of FIH with a conclusion their facility is substandard. This is certainly not the case," the HA statement read.
"Hockey Australia applauds and congratulates the Newcastle hockey fraternity for what is considered one of the best hockey facilities in Australia. It is just unfortunate and disappointing it does not meet strict compliance of the FIH criteria for Pro League matches."
The statement opened by saying "Hockey Australia is disappointed and regrets it has been forced to move the women's FIH Pro League mini tournament scheduled for February 2023 in Newcastle".
The under-13 Australian Championships remain scheduled for Newcastle in September.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
