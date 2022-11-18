Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Newcastle District Cricket Association deny request from City club officials to allow captain Ben Patterson to continue playing in two-day match

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
November 18 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle City captain Ben Patterson. Picture by Marina Neil

City captain Ben Patterson has been ruled out of his team's run chase against Waratah-Mayfield at No.1 Sportsground on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.