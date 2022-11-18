City captain Ben Patterson has been ruled out of his team's run chase against Waratah-Mayfield at No.1 Sportsground on Saturday.
Newcastle District Cricket Association (NDCA) denied a request this week by City officials to allow Patterson, who reached 46 not out and took 2-37 on day one, to continue in the first-grade fixture.
Patterson became available for the second day's play because he didn't attend the NSW Country Championships, currently being played in Tamworth, despite being selected in the original Newcastle squad last week.
The all-rounder's late withdrawal from the representative side means he can't simply return to feature for his club, according to NDCA guidelines.
NDCA secretary Aaron Gray says the rule is in place to "protect the integrity of the representative program".
Gray confirmed City's "dispensation request was denied", however, Patterson's omission doesn't mean they play short.
NDCA officials deemed that Patterson's initial representative replacement, Bryce Garrett, can still take part in City's XI as listed on the teamsheet prior to Saturday's toss.
Garrett will arrive at the crease next to Oli Carter (36 not out) with City 2-123 in reply to Waratah's 194.
City, who sit fourth on the competition ladder with 20 points, require a further 72 runs to secure their fourth victory this season.
The visitors, who have yet to record a win during 2022-23, are without Newcastle debutant Josh McTaggart (125, 1-43).
Elsewhere in round six, Belmont skipper Luke Muddle feels his troops displayed "more intensity" in helping dismiss hosts Toronto for 166 and finish 2-51 at stumps.
"I thought it was a good effort, especially considering the bounce back from last game. There was a lot more intensity within the group and we did the one percenters well," Muddle said.
Muddle claimed figures of 6-49 after delivering 28 of Belmont's 68.2 overs at Ron Hill Oval.
"It was the most patient I've bowled in a long time," he said.
Defending premiers Stockton (0-25) are locked in a top-of-the-table clash against Wests (185) at Lynn Oval on Saturday.
Merewether resume at 0-0 attempting to chase down Hamilton-Wickham's imposing total of 353 at Townson Oval.
University (2-39) require 164 runs with eight wickets in hand against Charlestown (202) at Kahibah Oval.
Third-placed Wallsend, who declared at 2-162, will hunt an outright result with Cardiff-Boolaroo (106, 2-43) still 13 runs adrift at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
