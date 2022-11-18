Newcastle have begun their three-time title defence with a dominant display, cruising to victory on the opening day of the NSW Country Championships.
They made short work of hosts Central North at No.1 Oval in Tamworth on Friday, recording a nine-wicket win by 1pm in the 50-over encounter.
Making the most of a decision to bowl first, Newcastle's seamers struck straight up before leg-spinner Daniel Chillingworth (4-6) finished off proceedings with Central North all out for 72 in 27.2 overs.
Jeff Goninan (38 not out) and rookie Joey Gillard (18 not out) followed up with an unbeaten 59-run partnership as Newcastle passed the total one wicket down in 13.1 overs.
IN THE NEWS
No.3 Goninan struck seven fours in his 32-ball knock while opener Daniel Arms (15) was the only Newcastle player dismissed in reply.
With the ball Newcastle triggered two significant collapses, 4-4 early in proceedings and 3-6 later on.
Josh Bennett (2-8) and Pat Magann (2-14) made inroads from a combined eight overs while Josh McTaggart (1-17) also delivered to leave Central North reeling at 5-32.
Chillingworth took the next four wickets while fellow leggie Aaron Bills (1-24) picked up Adam McGuirk (28) to end the innings.
Wicketkeeper Ben Balcomb claimed two catches and a stumping.
Newcastle now turn their attention to Greater Illawarra on Saturday and North Coastal on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.