The nationwide Svitzer tug boat dispute is more about union power than actual wages and conditions

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
November 19 2022 - 5:30am
More than 2000 big ships move in and out of the Port of Newcastle each year, all of them requiring tugs. Svitzer and the unions representing its workers both know the pivotal role the tugs play. This week's drama put the waterfront back under the spotlight. Picture by Simone De Peak

WITH one entirely legal decision - to move to lock out its workforce - tug operator Svitzer achieved something quite out of the ordinary; it made itself as unpopular in the public mind as the Maritime Union of Australia, one of the perpetual targets of those who rail against "union thuggery".

Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

