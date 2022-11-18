Sky Lab in position for The Gong after solid take-off in The Hunter

Paul Perry believes the mile of The Gong will suit Sky Lab well when he tries to back up an eye-catching run in The Hunter (1300m) at Kembla Grange on Saturday.
Sky Lab was first-up in The Hunter at Newcastle last week after an injury at the trials in August ruined Perry's spring plans for the five-year-old Real Impact gelding.
The Newcastle trainer was looking for a strong return over an unsuitable distance, and he got that when Sky Lab came from a three-wide sit at the rear of the field to finish sixth.
Forced to peel out wide in search of clear running, Sky Lab was one of only a few to make up any ground late on winner Vilana, which wore down leader In The Congo in the final stages.
Sky Lab will now contest another $1 million race just seven days later after Perry was encouraged by the effort.
"It was a good run," Perry said.
"It was a race that was never going to suit him, so it was a good run and what you wanted to see.
"The 1300m was never going to suit but then he had to go around [as well].
"He has come through it well. It wasn't a really hard run."
Although Sky Lab has won at 1350m, his best form is over further, including a close second to Mo'unga in the group 1 Rosehill Guineas (2000m) in 2021. He was also runner-up in the Cameron Handicap (1500m) and Craven Plate (2000m) later that year.
Perry had to change Sky Lab's schedule after he was stepped on and cut in a trial at Gosford on August 29, which led to an eight-week let-up.
Given Sky Lab's return last week, Perry was pleased to have a mile race like The Gong to target on Saturday.
Sky Lab has a win and two placings in four second-up runs, while he has a victory and a second in four attempts at the mile.
"He'll go further for sure but for the stage he's at, the mile suits lovely," Perry said.
"He's nice at the moment. He a lovely, happy horse."
Sky Lab had gate 12 last week and three this time around. Perry, though, didn't necessarily see that as an advantage.
"Not really," he said.
"It would suit him being out a bit. He's not a speed horse and you don't want them cluttered up. Hopefully he's just where he's happy."
Jason Collett rode Sky Lab last week but he has Hope In Your Heart for The Gong. Perry secured Winona Costin late.
"She rides well, she's ridden a lot of winners and knows Kembla well," he said.
Also in the race is Kris Lees-trained Newcastle horse of the year Rustic Steel, which is unbeaten at a mile after winning The Coast, Scone Cup and The Big Dance.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
