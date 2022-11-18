Newcastle Herald
Sky Lab in position for The Gong after solid take-off in The Hunter

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated November 18 2022 - 2:32pm, first published 2:30pm
Sky Lab, second from right, making his run late in The Hunter at Newcastle last Saturday. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Paul Perry believes the mile of The Gong will suit Sky Lab well when he tries to back up an eye-catching run in The Hunter (1300m) at Kembla Grange on Saturday.

Local News

