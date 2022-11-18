Charlestown Golf Club launches $2m high tech driving range

CHARLESTOWN golf club will hold a grand opening of its new high-tech driving range at the course on Sunday.
The $2 million facility includes 27 bays, each with shot tracer technology and virtual golf programs.
The shot tracer provides feedback on the path of the ball, including height and distance travelled.
The range, which is fully flood lit and has been in operation for a month, has a series of targets linked to the shot tracer.
Construction started in May last year and the range is the only one of its type in the region.
As well as the bays, there is a designated area for members. Professionals Ryan and Janelle Smith and David van Raalte will use the bays for lessons and coaching.
Gates open at 12 noon on Sunday and there will be longest drive and nearest the pin competitions as well as food and entertainment.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
