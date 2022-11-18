The Newcastle Jets will take an element of surprise into a season-opening clash against Brisbane at Perry Park on Saturday with up to eight new faces likely in their starting side.
Just seven players have returned from last year's roster and, while coach Ash Wilson has been buoyed by pre-season performances, she expects round one to provide a true indication of how their 2022-23 A-League Women's campaign is shaping up.
New signings include four Americans - centre-back Emily Garnier, fullback Cannon Clough, attacking midfielder Murphy Agnew and Chicago Red Stars forward Sarah Griffith. The quartet are expected to start against Roar.
Striker Adriana Konjarski and right-back Tessa Tamplin, both home-grown products, are returning to the league after an absence and are likely starters against the Roar. Australian representative Teigen Allen is set for her first outing in Jets colours.
"We think we've got some people that can create things and people that can be dangerous and threatening, that maybe other teams don't know about," Wilson said.
"But, honestly it's going to be for one game. Once the first game is done, everyone is going to have a video on how each team plays. It's possibly good in that first game but I'm sure they've done a lot of reviewing."
The Jets have a decent record in Brisbane, winning three and drawing another of eight outings there.
But it was not a happy hunting ground as they closed last season north of the border with a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of the Roar. That result came three days after Brisbane had thumped the injury-hit Jets 5-1.
"They're a great team, really well organised and they'll be looking to build on the season end that they had," Wilson said.
"For us, it's a positive game to start off with considering how we finished the season with them last year. It's a little bit of motivation, but we're a different team.
"Most of the pre-season we've been doing a lot of stuff focusing on ourselves and we really want to get that right and play our brand of football."
Newcastle drew 2-2 with Western Sydney and Sydney FC in trial matches held over the past two weeks.
"There have been some really positive signs but they're trials," Wilson said.
"They're not the main event, so we know this weekend is going to be a massive challenge."
Brisbane will be without Matildas midifelder Katrina Gorry, who is taking a pre-planned break.
Jets centre-back Taren King is returning from a knee injury and has not been named in the 16-player squad for the match.
The game kicks off at 3pm.
Possible Jets starting XI (4-3-3): Georgina Worth, Cannon Clough, Emily Garnier, Teigen Allen, Tessa Tamplin, Cassidy Davis, Murphy Agnew, Lauren Allan, Sarah Griffith, Tara Andrews, Adriana Konjarski.
In other round-one action on Saturday, newcomers Western United host Victory and Canberra play Perth.
On Sunday, Wellington are at home to City and Adelaide take on Sydney.
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.