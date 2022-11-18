Newcastle Herald
New-look Newcastle Jets set for round-one test in Brisbane: A-League Women

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
November 18 2022 - 4:30pm
Chicago Red Stars forward Sarah Griffith will be one to watch for the Jets this season. Picture by Marina Neil

The Newcastle Jets will take an element of surprise into a season-opening clash against Brisbane at Perry Park on Saturday with up to eight new faces likely in their starting side.

Local News

