Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Trinity Point luxury hotel project goes on public exhibition with Lake Macquarie City Council and NSW Department of Planning and Environment

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
November 19 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE PUBLIC can now have their voices heard on a $580 million luxury hotel project pegged for the shores of Lake Macquarie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.