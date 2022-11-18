THE PUBLIC can now have their voices heard on a $580 million luxury hotel project pegged for the shores of Lake Macquarie.
A proposal that would facilitate Johnson Property Group's Trinity Point development is on exhibition with Lake Macquarie City Council.
It would see the council change its site specific planning controls to raise maximum building heights to 34m and 42m, allow a mix of tourism and residential accommodation and permit a helipad as an additional land use.
Developer Keith Johnson said the landmark project will deliver new jobs and world-class tourism opportunities for the region.
"Economic investment and delivering long-term value in regional NSW has been the core vision for the Trinity Point project since its inception," he said.
"That's why we have listened closely to community feedback and refined our proposal to ensure we also reflect what our community needs and wants."
The project boasts two 300-seat restaurants and a function centre, a 218-room five-star hotel, 180 waterfront apartments along with a gym, day spa, wellness centre and business centre.
Mr Johnson said that after listening to community feedback, the proposal has been significantly updated with improvements to design, a reduction in visual, traffic and parking impacts.
"Together, we have created something magnificent and world-class, and our community should be congratulated on their contributions," he said.
"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Lake Macquarie and the Hunter region, and we encourage everyone to view our final submission."
The council's integrated planning manager Wes Hain said the development has the potential to draw new residents and tourists to the area, but the growth needs to be balanced with social and environmental impacts.
"Lake Macquarie is a growing city with so much to offer interstate and international visitors, and the south-west of our city is increasingly becoming a hotspot for this sort of economy-boosting activity," he said.
"This change to planning controls would allow a significant tourist and residential development, so I encourage the community to take a look at this proposal and share their feedback with us."
The proposal is on exhibition until December 16 with the council, while the NSW Department of Planning and Environment is exhibiting the building design concept.
IN THE NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.