Peter FitzSimons provides definitive word on The bloody Battle of Long Tan in 1966

By Mike Scanlon
November 20 2022 - 2:00pm
Australians fighting to survive the 1966 Battle of Long Tan in South Vietnam are the subject of a new book.

Long Tan was the bloodiest, most significant, most publicised battle for Australians in the long undeclared Vietnam war.

