Another year has almost gone and Hunter author and railway buff Ed Tonks has produced a special calendar for 2023. However, rather than feature a mighty locomotive workhorse each month, he's gone one better this time with a cavalcade of rare photographs of railway stations of old in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie. The pictures tell their own stories with a few insights along the way. I didn't know, for example, that a bushfire swept through and totally destroyed Fassifern station back in 1933. Or that the former, grand 1878 Newcastle station terminus on Watt Street has a virtual twin in inland Goulburn, both being designed by the same person. Or that the original site name of Morisset station (from 1887) was 'Coorumbung'.

