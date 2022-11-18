Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Analysis

Soccer: Les Bleus look hard to stop at World Cup

By David Lowe
November 19 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
French superstar Kylian Mbappé is set to take the World Cup by storm. Picture Getty Images

If Mbappe recognises his date with destiny, the changing of the guard from Messi and Ronaldo will be comprehensively confirmed.

It's only one-and-a-half or two sleeps until the World Cup starts in Qatar, depending on your level of enthusiasm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.