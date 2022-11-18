If Mbappe recognises his date with destiny, the changing of the guard from Messi and Ronaldo will be comprehensively confirmed.
It's only one-and-a-half or two sleeps until the World Cup starts in Qatar, depending on your level of enthusiasm.
I am looking forward to a jam packed three weeks of competitive football and a minimum of the blow-outs we have witnessed in other codes in the past few weeks .
Thankfully it's not being broadcast on Paramount, which has provided me with a CBS news feed instead of live A-League games for the past three weeks. Replays were OK, but now I'm being told to sign up again to watch anything on that network and all efforts to do so have been thwarted! Take note Paramount and FFA, this sort of service is not acceptable and it is not only happening to me.
Having been away for a short break, I will not pretend that I saw the Jets v Melbourne City clash in full, but I did see the highlights and stats. The result was hardly surprising, given the apparent evenness of the contest.
The Jets sit towards the bottom of the ladder and have work to do in the World Cup break, while City coach Patrick Kisnorbo, or a very good doppelganger, enjoys the delights of Noosa with his family. (I spotted him from behind a slab of delicious lamb. No stalking I swear).
Back to the feast that the World Cup will provide. Only eight teams have a realistic chance of winning the tournament and, with apologies to my Croatian, Portuguese and Uruguayan associates, they don't make the list .
Only one group contains two potential winners - Spain and Germany in group E - and I doubt the winner will come from group H despite the quality that Portugal and Uruguay have at their disposal. So in group order and nothing else, I see the contenders as The Netherlands, England, Argentina, France, Spain, Germany, Belgium and Brazil .
For me the closeness and awareness of the strength of opponents' tactical, technical and athletic qualities, mean that whoever triumphs will need momentum, their share of luck and no injuries to key players.
Can you trust the talent of the Dutch, England's frailties (penalty shootouts, anyone?), Argentina finding the right formula to support the ageing genius of Lionel Messi?
Can the French defend their crown? In Karin Benzema they have the current Ballon d'Or winner, in Kylian Mbappe they have prospectively the most dangerous player in the game and a pretty decent support cast. If Mbappe recognises his date with destiny, the changing of the guard from Messi and Ronaldo will be comprehensively confirmed. Les Bleus will be mighty hard to stop.
If Spain and Germany avoid any banana skins in a potentially tricky group E they can challenge, but the second placed qualifier is likely to meet a very talented Belgium in the round of 16. The Belgians will face a challenge from Croatia for top spot in the group .
Which leaves us with the perennial favourites Brazil, who should win group G comfortably. They will be challenged by Portugal, Uruguay or perhaps Ghana in the round of 16, but it's hard to see them not progressing.
There may be a bit of value in early multi- bets and I'm happy to suggest responsibly Argentina ($1.15 ) v Saudi Arabia , Germany ($1.47 ) v Japan, Spain at ( $1.14 ) v Costa Rica, Belgium ($1.44 v Canada ) and if you can do it France ( $1.22 ) v Australia .
Not going to make you rich, but you might be able to put lettuce on a steak sandwich if they all salute!
Enjoy the feast.
