Cassidy Davis watched on both enviously and proudly as Newcastle got behind the NRLW championship-winning Knights team.
The Jets captain and long-serving home-grown talent hopes the city's A-League Women's team can attract similar support but knows success is crucial.
"I often follow women's sport in general and, watching the Knights and how much everyone got behind them, there was a really good buzz," Davis said.
"We just need Newcastle to get behind all codes and to support each other. Obviously they did well and people seem to watch teams that do well.
"So that's on us to put in those performances and make those games exciting that people want to come and watch."
The Jets are on the road for their first two games of the 2022-23 A-League Women's season.
They face Brisbane Roar in Queensland on Saturday then travel to Tamworth to take on Western Sydney (November 26) before returning to No.2 Sportsground, where they will play all home games this campaign, to host Perth Glory on December 3.
"If we can get six points in the first two rounds and then we're at home against Perth, I think we can really bring a massive crowd there," Davis said.
"Everyone knows we love No.2 Sportsground and when we have a crowd we really buzz off that."
The 28-year-old is lining up for her 10th season in the league, all with her home-town side, and the third as captain.
This year the team captaincy and leadership group - of Teigen Allen and Taren King - was voted by the players.
"It probably means a little bit more to me that the players actually voted and they have that trust in me and that respect for me to be their leader," Davis said.
Since making her debut for the Jets in 2013-14, Davis has proven to be somewhat unstoppable by playing an A-League record 111 consecutive matches.
Consistency, reliability and hard-working performances earned Davis all of the club's major awards last season.
But what the defensive midfielder really craves is a grand final appearance and championship for Newcastle.
Only once in her time have the Jets made the top four - in 2017-18 when they suffered a heart-breaking 3-2 semi-final loss to Sydney in extra time.
"During pre-season, we've talked mostly about our standards and behaviours and values that we want to instil in the group, then I think that leads to everything else," Davis said.
"If we all get on the same bus and stick to those, I believe we can definitely be a finals team and everyone in that room wants to make the finals. You don't play to not.
"There's lots of motivation, and we've got lots of players who have been in finals before and been in some high-quality teams and they can bring that experience to us."
Davis will form a new midfield combination this weekend with American Murphy Agnew and potentially Lauren Allan.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
