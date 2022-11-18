Blake Hughes backed to put Mustang Milly in winning position at Menangle

Cessnock trainer Bevan Pringle will look to driver Blake Hughes for the right tactics with Mustang Milly in the Waratah Series final at Menangle on Saturday night.
Mustang Milly will be Pringle's first finalist in the monthly series and she was among the favourites after her three-metre heat win in 1:53.6 last Friday night at Newcastle.
Pringle has worked to overcome Mustang Milly's problems at the start, and she was away well from gate one last week to lead and control the race. She has gate four in the $25,500 final, with main danger Punt Away on her immediate outside.
Pringle was undecided on the tactics for the decider on Friday but he had faith in Hughes to pull the right rein. Hughes has taken her to three wins and a second in her past four starts outside of Menangle, where she was fourth two runs back.
"Last week was a really good, tough win, but she's got a dynamite sprint, so I'm still in two minds," Pringle said of the tactics at the start. "But off her last Menangle run, I'm not too worried because she flew straight onto their backs with nowhere to go.
"If we're in the running line, we're going to have somewhere to go.
"Most likely Blake will just play it by ear out there. He knows the horse better than me probably."
Pringle said she had come through the heat in good shape.
"I think she'll be thereabouts, but this will be three runs in a row, so it's going to test her," he said. "But I worked her yesterday and she had a buck and squeal, and she hobbled good the day before."
IN THE NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.