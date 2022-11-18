LIGHTNING-quick winger Moonib Adus joined the Jets for an opportunity.
The 20-year-old had spent two years at Melbourne City where he played for the youth team in the NPL but was unable to crack a first-team spot.
When the chance came for Moonib to make his A-League debut off the bench for Newcastle against his former club, he was determined to make the most of it - so too was his older brother Ahmed.
"I found out on the Thursday," Moonib revealed. "I was going home to Werribee to visit my family. The boss asked me after training if I had a flight booked. When I replied yes, he said 'you better cancel it, you are on the bench'.
"My brother, Ahmed, has been supporting me since I was young and wasn't going to miss my debut. He jumped in the car at 4am and drove 13 hours to Newcastle. He got to the ground five minutes into the game."
Moonib hopes there will be more opportunities for his brother to see him in action.
He is on a youth contract at the Jets and training full-time with the A-League squad. He rents a room in a share house with nine others in Waratah West, which is mainly occupied by uni students.
"I just want experience in the first team," Moonib said. "I don't care about the money. I am still young, that can come later. I just want to get time in the first team and play some minutes. I had two seasons at Melbourne City. It's hard to break into the first team when you are competing with Socceroos for a spot in the front third. It was a good experience, but it's time to start a new career in Newcastle. I like creating chances, making forward runs and putting balls into the box."
Jets coach Arthur Papas has been impressed with the 20-year-old.
"He has a bit of an X-factor and we were able to bring him in on a youth deal," Papas said. "He is an out-and-out winger and is right up there with the quickest in the squad. He played a couple of preseason matches and his impact in short periods was significant. If we are trying to get something out of the game and need a point of difference, he is that type of player."
The Jets will play friendlies against Melbourne City (Nov 26), Macarthur (Dec 1) and Sydney FC (Dec 2) during the World Cup break.
"I just have to keep working hard and try to impress the boss," Moonib said.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
