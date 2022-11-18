"I just want experience in the first team," Moonib said. "I don't care about the money. I am still young, that can come later. I just want to get time in the first team and play some minutes. I had two seasons at Melbourne City. It's hard to break into the first team when you are competing with Socceroos for a spot in the front third. It was a good experience, but it's time to start a new career in Newcastle. I like creating chances, making forward runs and putting balls into the box."