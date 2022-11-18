Blake Moroney veterans in comeback bid at Wentworth Park

Cessnock trainer Blake Moroney will hunt a masters grade win from two different comeback stories at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.
Moroney has in-form Jabeni (box four) trying to bounce back from a tough fourth last week and Ice Reina (two) returning to racing in the sixth event (520m).
Jabeni earned $10,000 for third in the Masters Meteor Final at the track in September before winning five races in a row across starts there and at Maitland, The Gardens and Gosford. His streak ended last week when he jumped well from box three, only to be squeezed out at the first turn.
Moroney was hoping for clear air this time.
"He just jumped too good really," Moroney said. "I was hoping he would just follow the two [Cumbria Dreaming] around - he'd beaten it the last two weeks - but he really nailed the start. Straight away I was thinking this could be carnage and it was but he still finished the race off and we go again."
Ice Reina last raced in February and is back from retirement after two successful trials.
"We retired her because of injury and to breed from her but she didn't come in season enough, so we put her back into work and she's going pretty good," he said.
"She just clocked over into masters grade a few weeks ago, she's won two trials, so we'll see how she goes.
"I've got no doubt she will be competitive but she'd have to land on the bunny."
IN THE NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.