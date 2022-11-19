Newcastle Herald

Misinformation, the 'fog of war' and the missile hitting Poland

Updated November 19 2022 - 6:03pm, first published 6:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A television screen grab of damage from the missile that hit the Polish village of Przewodw.

Few incidents have more clearly demonstrated that the first casualty in war is the truth than the initial response to news a missile had fallen on Poland, killing two local farmers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.