Newcastle trainer Mark Minervini hunts rapid rise for Quick Tempo after Kembla win

By Craig Kerry
Updated November 20 2022 - 4:08pm, first published 4:00pm
Quick Tempo. Picture Muswellbrook Race Club

Newcastle trainer Mark Minervini is daring to dream of a group 1 target for sprinter Quick Tempo after his breakthrough city win at Kembla Grange's standalone meeting on Saturday.

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

