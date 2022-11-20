Newcastle trainer Mark Minervini hunts rapid rise for Quick Tempo after Kembla win

Newcastle trainer Mark Minervini is daring to dream of a group 1 target for sprinter Quick Tempo after his breakthrough city win at Kembla Grange's standalone meeting on Saturday.
Quick Tempo won the benchmark 78 handicap over 1000m with an explosive finish with Jason Collett aboard.
Racing worse than midfield with cover, Quick Tempo was taken to the outside approaching the straight. The four-year-old Rubick gelding found another gear in the final 150m to score a 0.8 of a length win over Sacrimony.
It ended a luckless streak for Quick Tempo, which won his first five starts - all at country and provincial level - before seven winless runs in town.
"It was getting a bit frustrating," Minervini said.
"Two or three of those runs in Sydney he just got held up, help up and then charged. And I think three times now on a Saturday in Sydney he's run the fastest last 600 of the day, so he's a pretty talented horse.
"To see him finally win a metro race was fantastic."
Minervini was now looking for more success to lift Quick Tempo's rating to give him a chance of making the field for the $750,000 Oakleigh Plate (1100m) at Sandown on February 25.
"I think he runs his races best when fresh, so I'm going to give him a week, 10 days at the farm and then probably look for a race in late December or early January," he said.
"His rating has gone to a 78, so I'll probably have to find an 88 for him. But we've got plenty of options.
"I'd love to run him in the Oakleigh Plate in February but I'd say we'd probably have to win another race between now and then."
He was encouraged to look at lofty targets after Collett said he believed there's more improvement in the horse.
It was Minervini's second metropolitan winner since his move from South Australia in late 2019. His other was Super on The Hunter day at Newcastle in 2020.
Collett told Sky Racing on Saturday that the key to Quick Tempo's success was getting him in clear air.
"He's a quirky horse. I just wanted to try and make sure he had space today," Collett said.
"Obviously last start he was pretty unlucky but he probably showed too he's maybe not the bravest horse sort of in amongst them, so I just wanted to make sure he had clear air today and he made my job easy when he cleared and left the barriers well."
Minervini said on Saturday that Quick Tempo "can do things wrong, but I've been training for 30 years and he's the quickest horse I've had".
"His gallop Tuesday morning, Mikayla Weir rode him for me at Newcastle, and fair dinkum, I don't reckon his feet touched the ground in the straight. He was just absolutely airborne," he said.
"So I knew today he only needed a little bit of fresh air and he'd be hard to hold out.
"He's not a big horse and I've kind of fallen into the trap of wanting to claim on him, but I think the senior jockey today made a big difference."
Also on the program, Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons won the Midway Handicap on Matthew Smith-trained Astero.
Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle also had a win with an eye-catching finish when six-year-old Starboreta, with Tyler Schiller riding, found a gap late to claim the fillies and mares benchmark 78 over 1200m.
"She's had issues and it's a credit to Blueblood [Thoroughbreds] and the guys, they've persisted with her, and the owners, they've been very patient," Doyle told Sky Racing.
"I don't think she won a race until she was five, just with knee issues, and they've given her time and they're reaping the rewards now."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
