Newcastle will have an opportunity to claim an unprecedented fourth NSW Country Championships title but coach Shane Burley admits Sunday's last-round loss in Tamworth "has taken a lot of the gloss off".
Bundled out for just 101, three-time defending champions Newcastle fell 131 runs short of North Coastal's 9-232 at Chaffey Park on day three of the carnival but still topped the pool and qualified for next month's decider.
Newcastle, who had back-to-back wins on Friday and Saturday, finished with the same 2-1 record as Illawarra but a bonus point from game one put them narrowly ahead on the table.
Following the latest result, Burley feels like the Newcastle squad now need to reset and step up if they want to contest for the state trophy on December 11.
"It takes a lot of the gloss off. It doesn't feel like we've walked away as winners," Burley told the Newcastle Herald.
"It was pretty disappointing the way we lost and by so much. It wasn't really good enough.
"We're going to have to go away and work pretty hard if we want to have a shot at that title."
Having sent previously winless North Coastal into bat, Newcastle made early inroads and had them 4-41 and 5-81 before Pat Rosser (79) and Ben McMahon (68) rallied for a sixth-wicket partnership of 133.
Newcastle's reply never got going - finding themselves 7-41, featuring a collapse of 4-6 and posting three consecutive ducks. Aaron Bills, batting at No.9, top scored with 30.
Burley says "we didn't show the new ball enough respect" and "the guys at the end showed there wasn't any demons in the wicket".
On a positive note Newcastle rookie Pat Magann secured back-to-back five-wicket hauls, having also starred in Saturday's 32-run victory against Illawarra.
"I can't tell you the last time someone did that for Newcastle. He's added a lot to the team straight up," Burley said.
Magann finished with 12 wickets at an average of 8.66.
Joey Gillard made 85 in Newcastle's 5-280 against Illawarra on Saturday.
Newcastle skittled Central North for 72 on Friday.
The other NSW Country Championships group, including ACT, Central Coast, Western and Riverina, play later this week (November 25-27).
IN THE NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.