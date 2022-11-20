Clayton Harmey import set for Mighty debut at Newcastle

Clayton Harmey expects Kiwi My Mighty Mondo to spearhead what could be big meeting for owner Allan McColl at Newcastle Paceway on Monday.
My Mighty Mondo will make his Australian debut from gate two in race six, where he is likely to start a short-priced favourite after winning his final two races in New Zealand in August before coming to Harmey's Cessnock stables.
The four-year-old won his only trial, at Newcastle last Wednesday, in strong style, overhauling stablemate Daniel Boom, and Harmey expects him to make a winning debut before possible shots at the Inter City Pace and Golden Guitar.
"He goes OK. He's been here a while and I've had some issues with him, some problems, but it seems like we've sorted them out now," Harmey said.
"He will probably need the run a bit, but I think we should be winning.
"Allan should have a good day. He's got three out of the five I've got racing and I think all three have got good chances.
"Mitsi Gaynor in the last is a good chance. Major GNP has been a bit of a disappointment, but if he gets back to his first couple of runs, he should give the stablemate [Payton's Rock] a run [in the third]."
My Mighty Mondo needs to squeeze in four starts to qualify for heats of the Inter City Pace at Maitland on December 23. The 52-rater also needs to stay in the 55-65 ratings bracket.
"If he happened to measure up, he could be a good Inter City Pace horse," Harmey said.
"If he gets the starts in to get over the line and qualify for races like the Inter City Pace and the Golden Guitar, I wouldn't be surprised to see him pop up in those."
Success on Monday will cap a big few days for the Harmey household. Partner Angela Morris bred and part-owns Egret, which won the group 1 3YO fillies final of the Breeders Crown series at Melton on Saturday night.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.