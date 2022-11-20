Jabeni getting better with age after career-best time

A career-best winning time from masters flyer Jabeni headlined a successful night for Hunter trainers at Wentworth Park on Saturday.
Jabeni, trained at Cessnock by Blake Moroney, was trying to bounce back from a defeat in masters grade a week earlier and he did so in emphatic style.
After crossing from box four to hold out kennelmate Ice Reina, Jabeni powered to an almost five-lengths win in 29.76 seconds in the 520m masters event. At career start 96, it was Jabeni's quickest win at the track and gave him six victories across his past seven runs. It was also the fastest 520m time of the night.
In the last (520m), Dungog trainer Joe McFayden's Ultimate Coat had his second victory at Wentworth Park, clocking a best time of 29.88. Ultimate Coat, coming off three consecutive placings at the track and distance, railed well down the back straight to take the lead.
Keinbah trainer Natina Howard also produced an impressive winner, Zipper Patrol, which was on debut at the track. Zipper Patrol overcame a poor start to rail to the lead and shoot to an almost four-length victory. It took his record to four wins and two seconds in six starts.
On Monday, Maitland holds a 12-race meeting from 6.11pm.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
