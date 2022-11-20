A woman who was a passenger on a motorbike has been air-lifted to hospital after a motorbike crash near Bulahdelah at the weekend.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter and NSW Ambulance paramedics were sent to the Lakes Way at Boolambayta about 11am on Sunday, where they treated the 54-year-old for leg and pelvic injuries.
The woman was riding pillion on the motorbike when it hit a diesel spill on the road and the vehicle slid out from under the pair.
The rescue chopper took the woman to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment in a stable condition.
