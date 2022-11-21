I am writing as president of the Newcastle Agricultural, Horticultural and Industrial Association to comment on the problem experienced by Novocastrians in making use of the Foreshore whilst the Van Gogh Alive Exhibition was in Newcastle and occupying the space not only regarding the loss of community access but also the huge cost of repairs to the ground ('Park blocked for repair', Newcastle Herald 17/11).
My predecessors, dating back to the 1890s, filled a swamp and built a showground largely out of donations and great efforts on a voluntary basis by Novocastrians.
Some years ago, Venues NSW took control of our showground in Broadmeadow despite pleas at that time by the committee that they be retained as a community asset for community purposes and in particular the annual Newcastle Show, which next year is to be held on March 3-5.
On this occasion if the showground had been used for the Van Gogh Exhibition, I believe the Novocastrians would have found more than ample parking with good access to public transport. Novocastrians should unite to ensure ongoing community use of our showground.
NOW the following is my opinion, my thoughts, I am not an expert. I taught science for over 40 years. I was offered other positions outside of teaching over that time, with more pay, but I turned them down as I loved my career.
Years after I retired, I went back to teach as a casual to help out a friend. I was shocked. The behaviour of the students was horrific, the support of people in higher positions was virtually nonexistent. And this was listed as a "good" school.
The usual excuse was that the education department either moved said supporter in higher positions to a less wanted school, or would suspend teachers. That is, their career would suffer.
We were told that if we were good teachers, we would catch the students' attention. I wanted to shout that I had 28 out of the 29 students interested (and they were a low class) yet one violent student wrecked the lesson. Those students that just didn't want to do anything other than play games on their mobiles never spent enough time to be interested in a lesson.
The paper work? It was horrendous. If I had wanted to be a clerk I would not have taken up teaching. I barely had enough time to plan or teach. And I love having a well planned lesson to excite and interest students. When I was teaching, a lot of this paper work was done by the office staff, but no, they were now busy doing things that the administration in the central office used to do. I have many friends that are in physically active work, and I am frequently trying to explain that with a university degree a person is better off tackling other roles other than teaching.
Many years ago many of my senior class would aspire to be a teacher. Now? No. I have grandchildren of university age, and they told me that witnessing the disrespect students now give to teachers they would never wish to be a teacher.
I have friends still teaching, they are looking into other careers. Why? Conditions, student behaviour and paper work high on the list! Why do most of the newly trained teachers resign?
Why are teachers being told how to teach and what to teach by people who have never taught or who haven't taught in many years?
Sorry, end of rave.
THE realisation that the world population had reached 8 billion and may reach 10 billion or more created alarm for those who saw the threat it posed both to providing food and preserving our vanishing natural areas. Surprisingly it also attracted warnings of a dire threat from declining fertility that will create economic problems or even wipe out the human race.
However a Danish study found that one in ten children are born with assisted reproduction, 20 per cent of Danish men never have children and unintended pregnancy loss has been increasing by one to two per cent since 1990. There is also research showing growing rates of testicular cancer, reduced sperm and egg quality, premature puberty and more believed to be connected to air pollution. Fossil fuels are our biggest polluters and traces have been found in people's blood, urine, semen, placenta and breast milk. An analysis in Beijing of 18,000 couples in China found those living in high air pollution levels had a 20 per cent greater risk of infertility and dirty air including nitrogen oxide. There are other factors causing a decline in births, many couples have become worried about a future with the climate out of control, or are alarmed at costs. These concerns, like those from air pollution, are a direct result of our human footprint, meaning that it is our very numbers that threaten our survival.
WARREN Dean (Letters, 18/11) if you honestly think that Newcastle's musical legacy is "not under any real threat", then I ask you to consider how many live music venues Newcastle used to have in its hey day compared to present day.
I don't know the exact number, but I do know that there were literally dozens more than there are now.
I don't think the issue is that anyone is wanting "everyone to ignore what neighbours find offensive", but more an issue of the increasing number of neighbours suddenly finding live music venues offensive. I definitely see a direct correlation between this and the increase of apartments, because I've never known of as many complaints about live music.
It's also been many many years since I have witnessed "a rise in anti-social behaviour". Unless of course you're talking about the rise in the number of brand new apartment dwelling complainants who try to interfere with the fun of countless people who wish to enjoy live music right throughout the city, as this appears to be extremely anti-social behaviour to me.
THE Hunter is in for a wet summer. We have been warned by climatologists and meteorologists, that La Nina, and a negative Indian ocean dipole (IOD) have taken hold over Australia's northern seas.
Mosquitoes already cause diseases like Ross River Fever and Japanese encephalitis around these parts. Within several decades I believe we can expect tropical diseases to migrate south. Unfortunately floodwater lies around, sometimes for weeks and months, breeding mosquitoes. An immediate defence against mosquito bites is to cover up and spray yourself with repellent. In the longer term, better flood mitigation is needed to remove casual floodwater from near towns. Although pools of water may still exist further out, since most mosquitoes only travel short distances to feed, the population should suffer less.
THE Pacific Park solar fountain has not been turned on for three years. First excuse was a drought (it's recycled water). Second excuse was COVID. Please council, we want our fountain working again. Kids love it and it's summer. Other fountains in Newcastle are working. We want our fountain back.
I MET a couple from the US on holiday this week. They were looking around the foreshore and stumbled upon Hunter Street Mall; decrepit buildings, graffiti, overflowing bins. Perhaps instead of a Van Gogh experience, Elton John, V8 Supercars or the next phase of woke posturing from our council, they might like to ask themselves, what do visitors see when in the CBD? Even the surroundings of local suburbs are neglected: overgrown median strips, parks poorly maintained. Shame on the council and shame on the spin doctors who tell us about our diverse, vibrant city. It is beautiful naturally, but I believe the humans are letting it down.
COP27; what a waste of time and money. Even Greta Thunberg gave it a miss, and we had Chris Bowen leading the charge to pay third-world countries billions of dollars reparation for climate change. It is these very countries that contribute so much of the world's emissions. Albo has paid $3 million to energy consultants to solve our problems. I can tell him for nothing: dig up our gas reserves and keep open all our coal power stations. The next election can't come soon enough.
REGARDING the noise debate, the EPA has rules on noise, and if they are breached, the EPA has to take action. Maybe there needs to be noise monitors installed.
SOMEHOW I don't imagine Bill Shorten (or anyone for that matter) is even remotely interested in what Linda Reynolds has to say on the NDIS. Shuffle off now please Linda.
MY old workmate Allan from BHP and Onesteel days and others I know to be fans must be overjoyed to hear Donald Trump will run for US president again. Now is the time we need strong decisive leadership, unlike doddering old Joe who would be hard pressed to remember what he ate for breakfast. I believe the Don would remind some world powers who is the super power. If he can make America great again it's only good for us. I want my grandkids to grow up in a somewhat free and democratic society not run by some megalomaniac, despot of a dictator who can name themselves rulers for life and need walk over freely-elected governments. Like it or not, we still need America to be a strong superpower. Critics can try to go to these countries and say or do something negative and may never be seen or heard of again.
