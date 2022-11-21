Newcastle Herald
Letters, November 22 2022: Newcastle Showground suited Van Gogh exhibition better than foreshore

By Letters to the Editor
November 22 2022 - 4:30am
City of Newcastle estimates it will take weeks to repair the Foreshore after the Van Gogh Alive exhibition. Picture by Simone De Peak

I am writing as president of the Newcastle Agricultural, Horticultural and Industrial Association to comment on the problem experienced by Novocastrians in making use of the Foreshore whilst the Van Gogh Alive Exhibition was in Newcastle and occupying the space not only regarding the loss of community access but also the huge cost of repairs to the ground ('Park blocked for repair', Newcastle Herald 17/11).

