However a Danish study found that one in ten children are born with assisted reproduction, 20 per cent of Danish men never have children and unintended pregnancy loss has been increasing by one to two per cent since 1990. There is also research showing growing rates of testicular cancer, reduced sperm and egg quality, premature puberty and more believed to be connected to air pollution. Fossil fuels are our biggest polluters and traces have been found in people's blood, urine, semen, placenta and breast milk. An analysis in Beijing of 18,000 couples in China found those living in high air pollution levels had a 20 per cent greater risk of infertility and dirty air including nitrogen oxide. There are other factors causing a decline in births, many couples have become worried about a future with the climate out of control, or are alarmed at costs. These concerns, like those from air pollution, are a direct result of our human footprint, meaning that it is our very numbers that threaten our survival.