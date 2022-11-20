Weapons seized in Hunter as part of police crackdown on knife-related crime

Police have charged more than 140 people as they seized several firearms and about 50 knives across NSW - including in the Hunter - during a crackdown on knife-related crime.
Operation Foil III was conducted between last Thursday and Saturday to target young people in possession of knives in public and other known violent offenders.
During the operation, 144 people were charged and police seized six firearms, 48 knives, as well as prohibited drugs and weapons.
Additionally, intelligence-led targeting of locations and people resulted in almost 1000 move-on orders and transport infringements being issued across the two days. Police also conducted around 800 bail compliance checks.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said the NSW government remained committed to taking all necessary steps to reduce knife-related crime.
"Everyone deserves to feel safe on our streets - and those that threaten that will face the consequences," Mr Toole said.
"Knife crime can change someone's life in an instant, whether it's causing injury or death to innocent people, or for offenders, ending up before the courts."
NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith said the model behind Operation Foil had proven successful throughout the year due to its two-pronged approach.
"We have well-resourced police using intel to identify people and areas of concern related to knife crime with a view to supress any further violence or related criminal activity," he said.
"That's the overt, high-visibility side of things; bail enforcement, suspect targeting - meanwhile, Youth Command is engaging with young persons who have been deemed 'at risk' of committing violent crime. The use of knives, particularly by young males, is a serious concern for police, and further operations are planned to reduce their use and possession in public places."
