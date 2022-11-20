Newcastle Herald
Weapons seized in Hunter as part of police crackdown on knife-related crime

Updated November 21 2022 - 8:22am, first published 7:55am
Police have charged more than 140 people as they seized several firearms and about 50 knives across NSW - including in the Hunter - during a crackdown on knife-related crime.

