Firefighters have stopped a blaze in a garage at Maryland spreading to nearby properties.
Emergency crews were called to Sandycroft Street about 9.30pm on Sunday where they found a single garage well alight.
Two firefighters made their way to the rear of the property and attacked the fire from both inside and externally to prevent the blaze jumping to a neighbouring home.
The fire is believed to have been caused by an unattended candle.
A resident was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital with injuries she sustained while fleeing the fire. She suffered smoke inhalation and a broken leg.
