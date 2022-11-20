Newcastle Herald
Fire guts garage at home in Sandycroft Street at Maryland

Updated November 21 2022 - 10:05am, first published 8:53am
The aftermath of the garage fire at Maryland. Picture by Fire and Rescue NSW

Firefighters have stopped a blaze in a garage at Maryland spreading to nearby properties.

