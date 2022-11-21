Newcastle Herald
Accused killer's story of why he dumped Danielle Easey's body 'ludicrous', jury told

By Sam Rigney
Updated November 21 2022 - 4:36pm, first published 4:30pm
The house at Narara where Danielle Easey was allegedly murdered in 2019. Her body was later dumped in Cockle Creek. Justin Dilosa and Carol McHenry are on trial charged with her murder. Picture supplied by NSW Police

Accused killer Justin Dilosa's story about covering up the murder of Danielle Easey, dumping her body in Cockle Creek and taking responsibility for the killing just to protect his co-accused and ex-partner is "inherently incredible" and should be rejected, a jury has been told.

