HUNTER authorities will be hopeful a course on rock fishing safety that drew hundreds over the weekend could help drive down the coast's summer death toll.
Surf Life Saving NSW held the program at Avoca Beach on Sunday, with more than 300 people attending for a rundown on safety measures, skills and techniques that can help those who get into trouble partaking in the popular but often lethal sport.
The program involves experts from Maritime NSW, Marine Rescue and the Department of Primary Industries. It covers preparation for a day fishing, how to pick a safe location, what safety gear to carry and how to assess the conditions.
Surf Life Saving NSW community education Manager, Julia Kiss said local fishers also helped shape the program so it caters to the region's conditions.
"We've had really great feedback that participants are learning things that they just weren't aware of," she said. "They feel like they're getting real knowledge from real rock fishers which really gets the message across."
The course follows 11 rock fishing deaths in NSW between July 2021 and June this year. It was held not far from Frazer Park, a beautiful but deadly spot that has become notorious among fishers and lifesavers in recent years.
"You always think you know everything but there's always something else to learn so it's really important to brush up on your knowledge," participant Ahmed Mahmood, from Western Sydney, said.
"No fish is worth your life, we want to always get back home to our family and kids."
Mount Druitt's Jst Jannatul Ferdaus, originally from Bangladesh, said the course gave her tools as a parent to help teach her children good habits.
"My sons are very excited about fishing, any kind of fishing, they love it all," she said. "So, to know the safety is very important.
"I will recommend to people I know to come to this program."
The next sessions will run at Coffs Harbour, Sydney and La Perouse in the coming months.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
