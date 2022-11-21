Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Dantia's Joshua Sattler says purple e-scooters will roll out to four Lake Macquarie shared paths as part of 12 month trial

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
November 22 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dantia CEO Joshua Sattler said the purple e-scooters would be rolled out from Monday, December 5. Picture by Simone De Peak

PURPLE electric scooters will be rolled out to key locations in Lake Macquarie as a 12-month trial along selected routes begins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.