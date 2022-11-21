Tessa Tamplin believes the Jets will have a slight advantage over Western Sydney Wanderers in Tamworth this weekend after their counterparts sat out the A-League Women's first round with the bye.
Newcastle opened their 2022-23 season with a 2-1 loss against Brisbane at Queensland's Perry Park on Saturday.
They travel to Tamworth on Friday to take on the Wanderers at Scully Park on Saturday afternoon.
The Jets, who played out a 2-2 draw with Wanderers in a trial match on November 5, will have the benefit of a 90-minute competition match under their belts.
"The first game of the season is always a bit jittery for everyone," Tamplin said.
"It doesn't matter whether it's a debut, you've been there for years, or you're changing teams. It's always testing the waters. You don't know what they have, they don't know what you have and it's the first game for everyone.
"So we have that kind of one-up on Wanderers. Wanderers have a slight one-up on us in that they've seen us play and they can dictate our game, but we've had the friendly so it's similar and we've got that advantage as well. But we've also got all of the jitters out so we're hoping we've got a little step up on them."
The match was Tamplin's first back in the competition after playing a season in Switzerland. The Redhead-raised 21-year-old earned a contract with Swiss club Servette after a break-out season in the 2020-21 W-League.
But the high-velocity fullback was kept quiet by her own standards against the Roar and hoped to show more of her explosive attacking game in Tamworth.
"The ball didn't come my way much, they forced it down the left a lot," Tamplin said.
"I was doing a lot of defending, which is fine, but for my personal game there's still a lot to come out - pushing forward, crossing, combination play, long balls - and a lot to show, and the same with the team.
"We have so much more to show ... it was unfortunate, the result we got and the game we had because we have a lot of potential. But I was super stoked to be back."
The Jets trailed 2-0 at the break against Brisbane but worked their way back into the game. They scored from the penalty spot midway through the half, then appeared to score off a corner in the 84th minute only to have it disallowed for an offside ruling.
Tamplin was one of seven new faces in the Newcastle starting side from last season but felt the new-look squad had come together quickly with plenty of promising signs.
"Even though it's been a short pre-season, the starting line-up has stayed pretty consistent and everyone has gelled super well on and off the pitch," Tamplin said.
"So the combinations have come really easy. It was just unfortunate that this game we didn't quite get to show that ... but we're all focused on the next game."
Attacking players Adriana Konjarski and Ash Brodigan both copped injuries against Brisbane and are in some doubt for the Tamworth trip.
Konjarski was stretchered off in the 88th minute with an ankle injury. The 27-year-old tangled with Roar goalkeeper Hensley Hancuff in a goalmouth challenge for the ball off a corner and was left on the ground clutching at her right ankle.
An MRI on Monday revealed mild ligament damage and bone bruising.
Brodigan was forced from the field in the 71st minute after bursting a vein in her foot vying for the ball with a Roar player. The 23-year-old was on crutches at Jets training on Monday afternoon.
Both will be assessed as the week progresses.
The Jets' men's side will take on Melbourne City after the women at Scully Park on Saturday in a friendly clash.
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.