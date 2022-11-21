Star Mission ready to land win in Newcastle maiden

Hawkesbury-trained Star Mission will appreciate a drop-in class when she contests the fillies and mares maiden handicap (1350m) at the Newcastle Jockey Club's Beaumont track meeting on Tuesday.
Trained by Peter Green, the four-year-old has had five starts and hasn't finished further back than fifth.
In the autumn, Star Mission was beaten 1.5 lengths when placed in two Kembla runs. She resumed from a spell in a 1200m midway maiden at Gosford on November 8 on a Good 4 and her effort to finish fifth was good enough to win this race.
Louise Day has ridden Star Mission in all five starts. At Gosford from the extreme outside barrier, Day allowed her to drift back to last in the field of 10. Day decided to get going near the home turn and, after being widest, Star Mission made good ground to finish just behind the placegetters.
She was placed in her only second-up run, and her best performances have been on tracks with long straights, so the Beaumont will be ideal.
Scone-trained Remlaps Commander's eye-catching run on debut at Gosford on November 8 points to the colt being hard to beat in the maiden plate (1150m).
The three-year-old had several trials before his only start, when beaten a length by the short-priced favourite Captain Bond. This is a huge drop in class for Remlaps Commander.
Locally trained Trumpster has been knocking on the door for some time, and he strikes a winnable race when he contests the colts, geldings and entires benchmark 58 handicap (1150m).
The Steve Hodge-prepared gelding has had a win and eight placings from 16 career starts. The four-year-old was heavily backed on the Beaumont track last start but disappointed when third. Reece Jones has the mount from a soft draw.
David Atkins-trained mare Island Lass resumes from a spell in the opening event, the fillies and mares benchmark 58 handicap (1150m) and she is the class runner.
Island Lass races well on the Newcastle course proper where she was a winner and twice runner-up last preparation. The four-year-old has not raced since June but has had two recent trials, and Atkins has engaged promising North Coast apprentice Jasper Franklin, who claims 1.5 kilograms.
Racing returns to the Newcastle course proper on Sunday when the NJC's Legends Day will be held. The NJC will recognise the contribution to Newcastle racing of Robert Thompson, Kris Lees, Paul Perry, Alan Scorse, John Wade and Gary Harley.
MORE IN SPORT:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.