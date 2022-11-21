Newcastle Herald
Star Mission ready to land win in Newcastle maiden

By Gary Harley
November 21 2022 - 3:00pm
Former Newcastle jockey Louise Day will return to the track to ride Star Mission in race four on Tuesday. It was her only booking for the program. Picture by Robert Peet

Hawkesbury-trained Star Mission will appreciate a drop-in class when she contests the fillies and mares maiden handicap (1350m) at the Newcastle Jockey Club's Beaumont track meeting on Tuesday.

