Police investigating an armed hold-up by a man wearing a Salvador Dali mask at West Wallsend earlier this year have released CCTV images of someone they believe can help with their inquiries.
A man armed with a firearm and a knife entered the service station on Withers Street about 11.20pm on May 15 and allegedly threatened a worker while demanding cigarettes and money.
The bandit fled the store on foot and the worker, a 27-year-old man, called police.
He was not injured during the ordeal.
Investigators on Monday released CCTV images of a man they believe can help with their inquiries.
He is described as being about 170-175cm tall, of medium-to-large build, wearing a black hooded jumper with a 'Tommy Hilfiger' motif on the front, black tracksuit pants, black shoes, blue medical gloves and a Salvador Dali mask - as seen in the popular TV series 'Money Heist'.
Detective Chief Inspector Scott Parker said the incident was brazen and posed a significant danger to the employee as well as the community.
"While it's fortunate no one was physically injured, the trauma inflicted on victims in incidents like this, especially when firearms are involved, can cause long-term damage," he said.
"There are people in the community who would know who this man is; whether you are a friend or family member, we urge you to do the right thing and contact police."
IN THE NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.