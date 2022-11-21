Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police release image of bandit wearing Salvador Dali mask as they investigate West Wallsend service station hold-up

Updated November 21 2022 - 2:24pm, first published 12:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police investigating an armed hold-up by a man wearing a Salvador Dali mask at West Wallsend earlier this year have released CCTV images of someone they believe can help with their inquiries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.