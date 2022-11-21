New mental health lifeline for children to be piloted in the Hunter

The Hunter, New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network (PHN) has commissioned the new children's mental health service with the aim of increasing access for vulnerable children. The service will be targeted at priority population groups who have difficulty in accessing mental health treatment in the primary care sector, such as those under financial hardship, children who have parents with a severe mental illness, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people of cultural and linguistically diverse backgrounds, those who have self-harmed, attempted suicide or who have suicidal ideation, and children living in rural and remote areas.

