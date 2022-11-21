Newcastle Herald
New children's mental health service in Hunter New England Central Coast

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
Updated November 21 2022 - 6:11pm, first published 6:00pm
New mental health lifeline for children to be piloted in the Hunter

A NEW paediatric mental health service in the Hunter will provide children up to the age of 15 with up to 12 face-to-face psychological sessions.

