Former winners Merewether Surfboard Club look for ABB national finals wildcard

Merewether Surfboard Club will hope for a wildcard or victory at the local trials after missing qualification on the weekend for the Australian Boardriders Battle national final at Newcastle in February.
National champions in 2019, Merewether were knocked out in the semi-finals of the NSW Central regional qualifier at North Narrabeen on the weekend when last in their heat. Newcastle East End also competed and were eliminated in the quarter-finals.
The four finalists - North Shelly (29.7), Long Reef (20.54), North Avalon (18.8) and Avoca (14.83) - secured their place at the February 4-5 decider, which will again be held at Newcastle beach. The national final, featuring 24 clubs, has been at Newcastle since 2017.
Merewether has had to rely on a wildcard in past editions, and given their stellar record at the national finals, they could gain one again. If not, they will compete in the local wildcard trials early on Saturday, February 4 for the one spot on offer.
Merewether were without their top women's surfer Philippa Anderson, who was a quarter-finalist last week at the Taiwan Open - a 5000-point qualifying series event. She rose to ninth on the Australia/Oceania regional QS standings.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
