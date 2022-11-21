Fallen tree forced traffic to a stop on the M1 Pacific Motorway south of Newcastle

Northbound lanes on the M1 Pacfiic Motorway were closed for around half an hour Monday afternoon after a tree fell over the roadway, blocking traffic.
Emergency crews were quick to respond, arriving on the scene around 2.30pm where they worked to remove the fallen debris and clear the way.
All northbound lanes were initially closed near the Mooney Mooney Creek Bridge before re-opening just after 3pm. Crews cleared the scene after about an hour, a spokesperson for the NSW Transport Management Centre said.
The details of this report are developing. It will be updated.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
