You Outta Know: The Songs Of Alanis Morissette - Lizotte's
Sophisticated Dingo - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Chillinit - Cambridge Hotel (main room)
Art Vs Science - Newcastle Hotel
Glitoris, with Bitchcraft, Boudicca - Cambridge Hotel (warehouse)
Astrodeath, with Mountain Wizard Death Cult, Boudicca, Drug Mother - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Les Poétes Pop, with Where's Jimmy?, Denni Martin - Wickham Park Hotel
Dancing In The Shadows Of Motown - Lizotte's
Shapeless (BRA) - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
The Corrs (IRE), with Wet Wet Wet (UK), Ben Lee - Hope Estate
Josh Pyke - Lizotte's
Chillinit - Cambridge (main room)
Cooks & Bakers - Cambridge (warehouse)
Bek Jensen - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Bella Voce - Lizotte's (lunch)
Alex Lloyd - Lizotte's (dinner)
Denise DeMarchi - The Gal
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.