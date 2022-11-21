Blake Hughes narrows gap in Newcastle premiership race

Cessnock reinsman Blake Hughes is closing the gap on Newcastle premiership leader Robbie Morris after another winner on Monday.
Hughes took Payton's Rock to a comfortable front-running win in the third race at Newcastle Paceway on Monday after pressing forward from a wide gate.
The Clayton Harmey-trained $2 favourite was given an easy time in the lead after the early burn and the three-year-old kicked clear on the home bend on the way to a five-metre victory. It was the Kiwi's first win in six Australian starts.
Hughes also grabbed a third in the last event on the Harmey-trained Mitsi Gaynor to give him 10 premiership points for the meeting on the 8-4-2 scale.
That and a win at Friday's meeting took him to a season tally of 700 points, now just 18 behind Morris, who had two thirds on Monday.
Chasing a century of winners for the year statewide, Hughes now has 93.
Josh Gallagher took driving honours on Monday with a double aboard the Darren Reay-trained The Thug ($23) and Darren Elder's Yarraman Markle ($6.50).
Melanie Elder-trained Love Lou ($6) produced an upset in the fifth, edging out $1.28 favourite Its Down To Digger, for a fourth win in six career starts.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
