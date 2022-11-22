Newcastle Herald
Letters, November 23 2022: will whales and offshore wind farms mix off Newcastle?

By Letters to the Editor
November 23 2022 - 8:00am
Whales and wind farms off Newcastle: we need more info on plans

WITH the Newcastle Herald being one of the best avenues for communicating with and enlightening Novocastrians, I call on Oceanex, BlueFloat Energy and any other tenderers for the wind farms off the east coast to publicly dispel any fears whatsoever that these wind farms will have absolutely no effect on the annual migratory path of the whales and/or ramifications for any other species. With hundreds of chains being anchored to the seabed, they should proclaim and guarantee there will be no such effect. Failing a definitive and unambiguous denial, Novocastrians can make their own assumptions or assertions.

