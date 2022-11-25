Respectfully rethinking aged care Advertising Feature

Navigating the complexities of aged care can be a minefield for all involved.

Funding aged care, whether to sell the family home or move into residential care are issues that must be dealt with eventually.



But assistance is out there, thanks to caring and compassionate businesses such as Rethink Aged Care and Empower Age Care.

They have a caring approach to aged care, which means they can take care of everything, from Centrelink applications to strategic advice.



Rethink Aged Care is owned by Carlie Watson, an aged-care specialist in advocacy, placement and Centrelink.



"After 26 years in financial services, it became obvious to me after being introduced to aged-care advice by Samantha Geelan that it was an area I was extremely interested in and passionate about," she said.



"That's when I started to retrain six years ago and then purchased Rethink Aged Care in August last year."

Carlie has been at the frontline of aged care on a personal level, spending time - including sleepovers - with her beloved Nan at her residential aged care home.



Carlie also helped a terminal client transition into a residential aged care facility, where the client received the care and love that she deserved. "This made the last few months of her life stress-free and also gave the family time to just focus on being with her."



Carlie works with Samantha Geelan, a highly qualified financial adviser specialising in aged care.

Samantha has 26 years' experience in the financial services industry, the past 13 years specialising in aged-care strategic advice



"It is very different to traditional financial planning," Sam said. "It is more than just about financials or cash flows.



"Every situation is so unique and a big part of our role is sometimes to liaise with services such as Centrelink, Homecare and My Aged Care on behalf of our clients.



"We do a lot of work around advocacy, too, giving a voice to people who feel they've lost it due to factors such as elder abuse or ageism."



It is never too early to start the conversation with your family about aged care. - Carlie Watson, owner

Carlie says that Rethink Aged Care is unique because when their specialities overlap, they complement each other.



"We are committed to putting the client and their family at the centre of what we do," she said.



Both Carlie and Samantha say it is never too early to start the conversation with your family about aged care.



"The subject is often avoided until a crisis occurs, which in some cases is far too late for effective planning," Carlie said.



"Having a plan empowers you to know that your wishes are being heard and you have a clear path forward," Sam said.