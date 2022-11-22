Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Australia Institute Centre for Future Work study shows health, education, public administration and safety, transport are big Hunter employment areas | UPDATED

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated November 22 2022 - 5:26pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Today's report launch, from left, a Fire Brigade Employees Union representative, Public Service Association (PSA) representative Paul O'Shea, Hunter Workers Secretary Leigh Shears, PSA Regional Organiser Paul James, NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA) John Hunter Hospital Branch Secretary Rachel Hughes, NSWNMA representative Emily Suvaal, Anthony Griffey and Mercurous Goldstein from the PSA and NSW Teachers Federation organiser Jack Galvin Waight. Picture by Marina Neil

UPDATE:

SPEAKING at the launch this morning of a new report, Hunter Workers secretary Leigh Shears said public sector wages and conditions would be an issue at the March state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.