RECKON you can cram 1000 words or more into a single photograph?
For Jim Griffiths, it was a lucrative skill. His documentary image of three beachgoers, sprawled in the midday sun, titled 'Between Lockdowns', caught the judges' eye in last year's Hunter Photo Prize from a field of 40 finalist entries. The shot impressed with its authenticity and timeless aesthetic that seemed to hint at a bygone era of photography from before the digital revolution.
Now it's your turn - what will you capture?
The Newcastle Herald and other Australian Community Media newspapers across the Hunter are searching again for our best backyard photographer.
The annual Hunter Photography Prize is open to residents of the Hunter Region. As in previous years, to be eligible your main source of income cannot be derived from photography.
Photographs must either be taken in the region or feature Hunter people. You can take your pictures with anything ranging from a Box Brownie to your trusty smartphone. The overall winner will collect the 2023 Hunter Photography Prize.
Our judges will select the winner as well as a highly commended entrant. The judges' decisions are final. A readers' choice award will be voted via newcastleherald.com.au.
A selection of entries will be published in print editions and/or on the websites of the Herald and other mastheads, including the Maitland Mercury, Port Stephens Examiner, Singleton Argus, Cessnock's Advertiser, Dungog Chronicle, Muswellbrook Chronicle, Scone Advocate and Hunter Valley News.
Winners receive camera prize packages from Domayne @ Harvey Norman Kotara. The judges' selection receives a Nikon D7200 camera kit with an 18-140mm lens (valued at $1000) while people's choice will receive a Canon G9XII Silver ($490).
By entering the competition, a person is stating the photograph was taken by them and that they own the copyright. The photographer gives Australian Community Media and the associated titles permission to publish their submitted photographs in any form, including print, online, book, calendar or exhibition. The photographer retains the copyright.
To enter email photoprize@austcommunitymedia.com.au (maximum five photos, as JPEG attachments).
Write your name and "Hunter Photography Prize" in the subject field. All entries must list the author's name, address, email address and phone contacts.
Please note that not all photo entries will be published. Photos must be minimum 500KB and maximum of 2MB. Australian Community Media reserves the right to crop a photograph.
The judges will include Newcastle Herald senior photographer Simone De Peak, Newcastle Herald editor Heath Harrison, Newcastle Herald senior deputy editor Xavier Mardling, Newcastle Herald deputy editor Matt Carr and Newcastle Herald digital journalist Simon McCarthy, as well as Hunter Communities editor Anna Wolf.
The competition closes at 5pm on Thursday January 26, 2023. Winners will be named in print and online on the following two Saturdays.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.