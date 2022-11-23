Newcastle Herald
Letters, November 24 2022: Pool resources to get sand out of Newcastle Baths' canoe pool

By Letters to the Editor
November 24 2022 - 4:30am
Sand built up in the canoe pool near Newcastle Ocean Baths has changed the popular swimming spot for children. Picture supplied by Denise Lindus Trummel

DOES anyone out there have a bucket, a shovel and several hours to dredge sand from the old canoe pool/ map of the world pool also known as the children's pool?

