GREG Hunt, (Short Takes, 21/11), I find it odd that someone who'd previously supported live music venues and opposed the lockout laws would now support venues closing "at a reasonable hour" (and I'm curious about what you now consider to be a reasonable hour). It seems you may be slighted by the term "blow-ins", but I still think it's apt for new residents who complain about neighbouring buildings that have been present for decades, or, on occasion, over 100 years. As for your grievances with inner city living, did the possibility of these problems not occur to you before moving near an entertainment district? Have you never seen the surroundings of a fast food restaurant, let alone the inside of a pub? I know you have, and I thought that an old rocker like yourself would perhaps still get out, see some live music and have some fun. Newcastle West is a great area to do so, and rather than letting the actions of a very minuscule amount of idiots who can't handle their grog tarnish your view of the entire area, perhaps you should view the glass (or half drunk beer bottles) as being half full.