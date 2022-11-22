Newcastle Herald
Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd speaks at the University of Newcastle about avoiding war between the United States and China

Helen Gregory
By Helen Gregory
Updated November 22 2022 - 6:32pm, first published 6:00pm
Kevin Rudd said he hoped China would mark 50 years of formal diplomatic relations with Australia next month by removing remaining trade sanctions and releasing incarcerated journalist Cheng Lei. Picture by Marina Neil

FORMER Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has told a Newcastle audience Australia should be "straining every sinew, every effort, every ounce of our creative imagination" to avoid war between the United States and China.

