Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Tasmanian Independent MP Andrew Wilkie is right: the controversy over coal specifications does merit a formal inquiry

November 23 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A photo of ALS's Newcastle plant from our 2020 investigation. Picture by Marina Neil

Andrew Wilkie didn't miss when he took aim at the coal industry in a speech to parliament on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.