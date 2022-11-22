Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Knights boss Peter Parr expresses support for Western Australia NRL franchise after Newcastle allocated 2023 Perth fixture

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated November 23 2022 - 8:59am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Parr. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Knights boss Peter Parr isn't just a fan of Newcastle playing a game in Perth next season - he thinks the city would be an "ideal place" for the NRL to consider setting up an expansion franchise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.