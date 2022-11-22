Newcastle Herald
Clinton Fernandes, author of Sub-Imperial Power: Australia in the International Arena, to speak on AUKUS at Hunter Broad Left event on Saturday afternoon

By Ian Kirkwood
November 23 2022 - 8:00am
Clinton Fernandes giving evidence to a parliamentary committee in 2019.

CLINTON Fernandes, a professor of international and political studies with the University of NSW at its Canberra campus, is the guest speaker at the 30th annual "Red Flag Event" on Saturday afternoon, held at the Hunter Workers building and organised by the Hunter Broad Left.

