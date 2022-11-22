Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

'We f---ed up and killed this b----': alleged admissions key to Danielle Easey murder case

SR
By Sam Rigney
November 22 2022 - 5:00pm
Justin Kent Dilosa and Carol Marie McHenry are on trial in NSW Supreme Court accused of murdering Danielle Easey at a house at Narara in 2019. Ms Easey's body was later found dumped in Cockle Creek.

THREE associates of accused killer Carol McHenry who say she made admissions to being involved in the murder of Danielle Easey - including one who claims Ms McHenry said "we f---ed up and killed this b----" - are either being dishonest or are unreliable, a jury has been told.

SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

