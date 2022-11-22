'We f---ed up and killed this b----': alleged admissions key to Danielle Easey murder case

THREE associates of accused killer Carol McHenry who say she made admissions to being involved in the murder of Danielle Easey - including one who claims Ms McHenry said "we f---ed up and killed this b----" - are either being dishonest or are unreliable, a jury has been told.
Ms McHenry and her ex-partner Justin Dilosa are on trial accused of murdering Ms Easey at a home at Narara in 2019 before the 29-year-old's body was dumped in Cockle Creek at Killingworth.
The pair have pleaded not guilty and have pointed the finger at each other, both claiming they were asleep when the other stabbed and beat Ms Easey with a hammer. Ms McHenry has pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to murder, while Mr Dilosa has admitted to wrapping Ms Easey's body in black plastic and a doona and dumping it in the creek at Killingworth.
Crown prosecutor John Stanhope continued his closing address on Tuesday, turning his focus to a number of police interviews Ms McHenry conducted in the aftermath of the discovery of Ms Easey's body.
Mr Stanhope said despite telling detectives she would tell the truth, Ms McHenry told a number of lies and her story evolved over a number of interviews - shifting from being asleep when Ms Easey was killed to being awoken by screaming and seeing Mr Dilosa hit Ms Easey to seeing Mr Dilosa hit Ms Easey with a hammer and stab her with a knife.
"And instead of reacting in a way that might have seen her running out of the house or calling the police," Mr Stanhope said. "Her account is she went back to the couch and stayed with this man and travelled with him to [a house at Cardiff]. You may think it difficult to accept that someone would behave in this way if they weren't involved in what happened."
Mr Stanhope also attacked Ms McHenry's claims in her interviews that she was scared of Mr Dilosa and wasn't allowed to leave him in the weeks after Ms Easey's death, pointing to CCTV and her movements that showed she came and went from his house. He also said she lied about being forced to use Ms Easey's Facebook profile in order to defraud Ms Easey's mother and persuade people Ms Easey was still alive.
The case against the pair rests on a number of alleged admissions and confessions they are said to have made to associates after Ms Easey's death. Mr Stanhope said three witnesses gave evidence that Ms McHenry had said she either stabbed or killed Ms Easey and one claims she said: "We f---ed up and killed this b----".
Public Defender Tony Evers, for Ms McHenry, began his closing address on Tuesday afternoon by suggesting those witnesses were either being dishonest or were unreliable.
IN THE NEWS
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.