Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Gay hate crimes in Newcastle: Les Peterkin gives evidence at inquiry

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
November 22 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Les Peterkin, 88, of Newcastle, giving evidence at the Special Commission of Inquiry into LGBTIQ hate crimes.

JUST eight years ago was the last time 88-year-old Leslie Peterkin was the victim of a gay hate crime, at a well-known Newcastle beat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.