MICHAEL Weier admits that goalkeepers are a different breed.
He is also prepared to stick his hand up after making a mistake. Then, just as quickly, the 25-year-old moves on.
Weier made his first major blunder in the Jets' 2-1 loss to Melbourne City.
The rookie shot-stopper raced out of his box and attempted to head clear a through ball but was slightly late. The result was a tap-in for City midfielder Richard van der Venne.
"I put it behind me as soon as it happened," Weier said. "I play a high sweeping game. Sometimes it does happen. I prefer that it doesn't happen. That is what I am working towards.
"I believe you should look in the mirror before looking anywhere else. It was a big mistake and cost the team a goal. I reflected on that heavily and apologised to everyone.
"I can either cry about it or move on and continue to improve."
Weier gets his chance to make amends on Saturday when the Jets take on Melbourne City in Tamworth - the first of three hit-outs during the A-League's break for the World Cup.
"We are obviously keen to play Melbourne City again," Weier said.
"They are top of the league and it is always good to test yourself against the best."
After opening the season with consecutive wins, the Jets have lost three on the bounce to sit in 10th place.
Weier, in his first season as the recognised first-choice keeper, believed his form had mirrored the results.
"I always want to be better," he said. "The first two games, I was happy with my performances. The last three, there have been things I could have done better and things I need to work on. I want to keep taking a step forward every time I play."
Since the defeat to City on November 12, the Jets have been pushed hard physically and the keepers have not been spared.
"The field players need a different type of fitness," Weier said. "They have to run 10 to 11 kilometres. I do seven kilometres a game. My fitness is explosive fitness, up-down, up-down. We are a different breed but we all work hard."
Pushing Weier is 88-game veteran Jack Duncan and former youth international Noah James.
"Duncs is a top-quality keeper and also the highest professional," Weier said. "I may have played the last few games but I am still learning from him. He is a big influence on my game.
"Noah is not a young lad any more. He is pushing both of us to be the best and if either of us slip up, he is good enough to take that spot."
Coach Arthur Papas has been happy with Weier's progress but confirmed that Duncan was likely to get game time against Macarthur (December 2) or Sydney FC a day later.
"He has started well. you can see he is more confident than he was last season," Papas said. "You still have to get to the point where mistakes are very rare occurrences. You won't have a keeper who has a flawless season.
"You want to see progress. There has been progress and their is still a large scope for improvement."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
