AT LEAST 30 firefighters and eight trucks have rushed to the scene of a house fire at Telarah this afternoon.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) were called to the scene on reports a fire had broken out at a single-level home in Raymond Street late on Tuesday.
According to FRNSW, the house quickly became completely involved in fire, and adjoining homes are believed to be under threat.
Firefighters are working hard to contain the blaze to the home and protect neighbouring properties.
It's reported that police and NSW Ambulance paramedics are also at the scene.
At this stage it is unclear what caused the blaze.
IN THE NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.