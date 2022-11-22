Newcastle Herald
Breaking

Telarah fire: Fire and Rescue NSW are working to extinguish a house fire at Telarah

By Donna Sharpe
Updated November 22 2022 - 5:39pm, first published 5:35pm
Raymond Street at Telarah where firefighters are working to contain a house fire this afternoon. Picture by Laura Rumbel.

AT LEAST 30 firefighters and eight trucks have rushed to the scene of a house fire at Telarah this afternoon.

